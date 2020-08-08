Daughter No. 2 is just about ready to spread her wings and learn to fly.
In a few weeks she will be off to follow her dreams at the University of Too Much Money in St. Paul which is inconveniently located to the warzone formerly known as Minneapolis.
The best piece of advice I can give her at this point is this: Don’t leave campus.
Seriously. Don’t go anywhere other than back and forth to class or the library.
Although she probably won’t be leaving her dorm room much since the university waited until they had her money — and in turn had her locked into that room — before announcing last week that most of her classes would be online.
Makes sense. They have bills to pay.
Second piece of advice for my daughter: Pay no attention to that inflated interest rate on your school loans and the fact that if you happen to pay that debt off in your lifetime, when all is said and done, the total will be close to half a million dollars.
With any luck Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, AOC and the rest of their entourage will grab complete power this November or December or sometime in 2021 when all the mail in ballots are counted and then they’ll follow through on the promise to erase student debt.
Most likely not yours though. Your parents make too much money. Not enough to pay for your college education, but too much for anything else.
But back to the topic at hand: Stay away from public places anywhere within 20 miles of Minneapolis.
Since George Floyd’s death at the knee of a police officer on a street on May 25, portions of that city are out of control and the thought of my second-oldest living so close to the anarchy on the streets there is unsettling.
It’s a perfect storm of chaos created by a virus that thrives off the ability to spread easily in urban areas, the tension on the streets between the citizenry and law enforcement, and a severe lack of leadership in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The mood throughout the Twin Cities area is decidedly sour and there is no reason to believe things will improve anytime soon, particularly when it comes to the crime.
According to a recent Minneapolis Star Tribune story, while total reported crimes in Minneapolis were down 31 percent in June and 4percent by July’s end, gunfire incidents soared 224 percent and 166 percent during the same period.
The city’s South Side has been hit with a string of armed robberies and car jackings, which police say are the work of the same crew. The Third Precinct, where the Floyd incident took place, recorded 100 robberies and 20 carjackings in the month of July alone.
In response to that, officials from the Third sent out a news release warning residents that crime is on the rise and that they should be “hyper-aware” of their surroundings at all times, but should also only carry only items they need, carry less cash, and “be prepared to give up” their cell phone and purse/wallet and “do not argue or fight with the criminal, do as they say.”
That’s right, the advice from above in this moment is to let the criminals have their way.
But what else can they say? The Third Precinct police department is closed, the area has essentially turned into a police-free area, and the criminals have taken over.
Meanwhile, many of the men and women in blue in Minneapolis seem to have decided they don’t want to do anything that is going to land them in trouble or in harm’s way.
And who could blame them?
While the Minneapolis City Council continues to mull over the future of the department and what it means to actually defund the police, it would appear some law enforcement officials there are giving them a glimpse of what a social worker led force might look like.
The Star Tribune reported this week that the MPD is down at least 100 officers since Floyd’s death. That’s a 10 percent reduction in force at a time when violence is peaking on the streets there.
Over the past two months, 40 cops have resigned, been fired or are in the process of leaving the force, and another 75 have taken a medical leave for post-traumatic stress disorder they say was caused by the riots that followed Floyd’s death. Dozens more are expected to file for leave in the coming months.
In that same story, the Star Tribune reported that the city budgeted for 888 officers this year but could lose as much as a third of its workforce by the end of the year.
Residents of areas hardest hit by the spikes in violent crime say that police are taking longer to respond to emergency calls, even as homicides, shootings and robberies have all increased by double digits from last year.
Surprise, surprise.
Police across the country have found themselves in a no-win situation where their efforts are under a microscope and their lives are routinely in danger from violent criminals emboldened by weak leadership bowing to the mob instead of considering public safety.
Hold on, third piece of advice coming for daughter No. 2: When you are online with your professor and classmates, do not — I repeat, do not — respond when someone lavishes praise on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for a job well done during this horrendous moment in U.S. History.
Just nod in agreement and say this: “Orange man bad.”
That’s a guaranteed A+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.