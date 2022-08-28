I’m not much of a camper.

In the winter I like warm beds; in the summer, cool air. I want all the kitchen stuff to be in the kitchen, not stacked like some Russian nesting doll and then wrapped in a mesh bag with a drawstring. Furthermore, I want to enter and exit my sleeping quarters without having to unzip the door and trip over the threshold like a zoo bear.

