Over my more than 40 years in the steel industry, including the past eight years leading Cleveland-Cliffs, I have worked with numerous elected officials. Particularly in Northern Minnesota, not all politicians stand out for dedication to their constituents. Some of these long timers have made a painfully long career just kicking the can down the road, and making sure their own petty self-interests have been taken care of. For these folks, power is for power sake, and not to advance the lives of the real people.

The good news is that things are changing on the Iron Range. We now have two real leaders in Representative Dave Lislegard and Representative Julie Sandstede. Throughout their public service, Representatives Sandstede and Lislegard have maintained a focus on what matters most to the Iron Range: supporting good paying jobs, union jobs, in the iron ore mining industry.

