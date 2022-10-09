Over my more than 40 years in the steel industry, including the past eight years leading Cleveland-Cliffs, I have worked with numerous elected officials. Particularly in Northern Minnesota, not all politicians stand out for dedication to their constituents. Some of these long timers have made a painfully long career just kicking the can down the road, and making sure their own petty self-interests have been taken care of. For these folks, power is for power sake, and not to advance the lives of the real people.
The good news is that things are changing on the Iron Range. We now have two real leaders in Representative Dave Lislegard and Representative Julie Sandstede. Throughout their public service, Representatives Sandstede and Lislegard have maintained a focus on what matters most to the Iron Range: supporting good paying jobs, union jobs, in the iron ore mining industry.
There is no prosperity without jobs for the people. Without companies that really generate jobs and invest real money, typical politicians and bureaucrats will be just fine, but working Minnesotans will not. As Chairman and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, I work first and foremost for my people – our employees, their families, and their communities. Similarly, Representatives Lislegard and Sandstede do the work of their constituents in St. Paul, refusing to be influenced by partisanship or the easy game of power.
I am proud that many of Cleveland-Cliffs’ 2,000 employees in Minnesota are well represented by Dave Lislegard and Julie Sandstede. They are the real leaders who demonstrate the hard-working values of the taconite industry and the Iron Range.
Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
