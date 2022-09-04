Technically speaking, you’re not supposed to eat pets. But there are work-arounds. For instance, you can reclassify your pet. That’s not my pet. That’s a chicken. I know I’ve been talking cute to the chicken for some time now. But it’s NOT a pet. It’s food.

Cultural taboos prevent us from eating cats and dogs. That’s arbitrary. In other places, cats and dogs are food. So are guinea pigs and rabbits. Humans evolved eating insects. People still eat insects all over the world. There’s nothing stopping you from eating bugs but you.

