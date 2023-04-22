Editor’s Note: Sen. Rob Farnsworth’s guest column will be a bi-weekly feature of the Mesabi Tribune throughout the 2023 State Legislature.
We’re back from spring break and it’s budget bill season at the legislature. We must pass a balanced budget by the time we adjourn on May 22, and with a $17.5 billion surplus, there are a lot of requests.
The first budget bill we passed was for Agriculture needs. It funds the department of agriculture, food safety, and animal health. I voted for this bill to support our agriculture communities, but also because our district will benefit from the $100 million in broadband support in the bill. In today’s economy, everyone needs the internet, whether it’s for learning, working, or farming, and this bill will do a lot of good for the rural communities in our state.
I also voted for the Human Services budget bill. Most of us are familiar with the staffing crisis affecting our senior and long-term care facilities. This bill does include funding for bonuses to hire more workers and increases funding for elderly and disability services. I was glad the bill included a provision to help the Chisholm nursing home with costs association with their construction project. While this budget is a good start, I know we can do better. I will continue to work to increase funding for nursing homes as well as PCA reimbursement rates and we’ll see what the conference committee process comes up with on this bill.
The senate also passed a Higher Education budget that would give free college to families with an income of less than $80,000 annually, a Legacy budget that allocates to funds from the Legacy amendment tax to parks, trails, and arts projects, a Jobs and Labor budget to support small businesses, a Health and Human Services budget, and a Commerce budget.
One budget bill I couldn’t vote for was the public safety bill. I think we all agree that we need to get tough on crime, do our best to rehabilitate criminals, and make sure victims get justice, this bill just went too far to release criminals early as a reward. Prison time isn’t just for rehabilitation, it’s also for justice to the victims. I think the bill could have struck a better balance without allowing 92% of incarcerated criminals the chance to get out early.
We also passed funding to refill the disaster relief account. Not every state has this type of account, but it’s proven very helpful since we can’t predict when disasters will strike. A full disaster account saves us from having to come back and approve emergency funding in a Special Session.
Lastly, we’ve been watching the tax and fee proposals coming through the budget bills. I mentioned the $17.5 billion surplus, and so we’re all surprised that combined we’re seeing $10 billion in tax and fee increases. There are needs in our communities that we must address, but I don’t think it’s wise to raise taxes and charge citizens more for necessary government services when we have a record surplus. I’ll keep you informed on where these taxes and fees end up as the session goes on.
