The late, great black Labrador/basset hound Zippy the Dog lived to be about 14. The American Veterinary Medical Association gives this guideline for calculating a dog’s age: 15 human years equals the first year of a medium-sized dog’s life. Year two for a dog equals about nine years for a human. After that, each human year would be approximately five years for a dog. So, I figured Zippy the Dog lived to age 84. Her muzzle was gray, and she had difficulty walking, with which her owner can identify.

But if you want to know about a really old dog, meet Bobi. Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed often used to guard property and livestock. It is named for its area of origin, the Alentejo region of southern Portugal. These dogs normally live about 12 to 14 years, but Bobi has survived for twice as long—and then some.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments