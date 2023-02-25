His obituary reads, “Bob was dedicated to veterans, helping them in any way he could, day or night, talking to them, and helping them get into VA programs.”

So very, very true about Robert “Bob” Pulkinen, former resident of Embarrass and Washington Manor in Virginia, who died peacefully from Alzheimer’s disease February 17, 2023, at New Journey Memory Care in Eveleth.

