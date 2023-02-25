Gilbert’s George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 officers in 2019 were, in front from left, Ray “Cubby” Brula, Gerry Trunzo, Bob Pulkinen, Bill Kerzie, Carter Hagen; in back, George Hart, Rocco Leoni, Chuck Williams and Mickey Thompson.
Bob Pulkinen took great pride in helping fellow VFW members place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day.
His obituary reads, “Bob was dedicated to veterans, helping them in any way he could, day or night, talking to them, and helping them get into VA programs.”
So very, very true about Robert “Bob” Pulkinen, former resident of Embarrass and Washington Manor in Virginia, who died peacefully from Alzheimer’s disease February 17, 2023, at New Journey Memory Care in Eveleth.
Several years ago at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club’s hamburger night, I met Bob and his wife, the former Francine Brula of Gilbert, whom he had married in 1959. Bob and Fran were volunteers there. Bob loved to talk to people. He liked to share with listeners his favorite sayings, one of which is mentioned in his obituary—“Don’t say bye-bye, say buy Co-op,” in keeping with his Finnish heritage.
Bob was born in Embarrass on May 28, 1938, to William and Fannie (Lukkinen) Pulkinen. He graduated from Embarrass High School in 1956 and entered the U.S. Army
Bob worked for Erie Mining Company (LTV Steel) as a millwright tech, retiring after 36 years, most of them at Dunka River. He was a member of the United Steelworkers of America Local 4108, being on the executive board, contract negotiating committee, the grievance committee, comp committee and PAC (political action committee). Bob was a past board member of the Embarrass Vermilion Credit Union, past member of the BWCA Committee in Ely and was Waasa Township constable from 1961-1971.
To be sure, Bob Pulkinen was a joiner, especially of veterans’ organizations. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and was past chaplain of the former Babbitt VFW, the Virginia VFW, and the Gilbert VFW. Surviving Bob in addition to his wife are sons James and Michael and grandchildren.
About 10 years ago, the late Bill Hanna, editor of the Mesabi Daily News, had created a feature called “We Salute,” focusing on Range veterans. Bob was happy and proud to be among them. He had enlisted in the U.S. Army at 18 and served 1956 to 1959 in Germany with the 498th Combat Engineers Battalion. Combat engineers work to help soldiers navigate while on combat missions by constructing bridges, clearing barriers with explosives, and detecting and avoiding mines and other environmental hazards. Engineers are trained and equipped to fight and destroy the enemy. Combat engineers also have the secondary mission of reorganizing into infantry units and fighting as infantry.
One of the “We Salute” questions was “What is your fondest recollection.” Bob didn’t hesitate. He said to me, “We (combat engineers) set the record for building a bridge over the Rhine River in two hours and 29 minutes and over the Danube River in an hour and 47 minutes.” He also was very proud to have been a radio operator in military intelligence and an international and Morse code operator.
And Bob Pulkinen was proud of his fellow veterans.
