Bob Posch had been a supporter of fellow veterans ever since he joined the Navy at 18 in 1962. He was devoted to the “We Honor Vets” program of Essentia Hospice. He made it his mission to provide dignity for dying veterans, over the years helping more than 250 area veterans in hospice care.

But health issues of his own would interrupt his mission. Bob was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The survival time is generally two to five years, some people live five years, 10 years or more. Bob lived seven years.

