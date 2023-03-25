Bob Posch had been a supporter of fellow veterans ever since he joined the Navy at 18 in 1962. He was devoted to the “We Honor Vets” program of Essentia Hospice. He made it his mission to provide dignity for dying veterans, over the years helping more than 250 area veterans in hospice care.
But health issues of his own would interrupt his mission. Bob was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The survival time is generally two to five years, some people live five years, 10 years or more. Bob lived seven years.
Robert Florian Posch, 78, died March 9, 2023, at the St. Cloud VA Care Center.
After graduation from Duluth Denfeld High School, he joined the Navy, serving in Vietnam with the “brown water” navy where he was a radioman on the USS Samuel B. Roberts. The Brown Water Navy boats were converted landing craft from World War II, and they would patrol the rivers in Vietnam.
After he was discharged in Newport, Rhode Island, he stayed out East, married his first wife, raised six children and worked for Vermont Electric Company. He moved back to Minnesota after retirement and married his second wife. Bob was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America, DAV Kolstad Chapter 23, Orr American Legion Post 780, Cook VFW Post 1757, where he served as commander, adjutant and treasurer, and a member of the Honor Guard. He was VFW District Commander and a member of Military Order of Cooties.
He is survived by wife Judy, six children, a brother and two sisters, the mother of his children, Nancy and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His funeral was at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook with burial in the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery near Duluth.
•••
I met Bob Posch in 2009 when a busload of Iron Range Vietnam veterans went to the State Capitol for the dedication of the Minnesota Vietnam War Memorial. In a “We Salute” in the Mesabi Daily News he described his most difficult time of the war: “It was not while we were over there in Vietnam, but instead when we came back. We had heard about the demonstrations, but to come home and experience the bias was really tough. It wasn’t just a bunch of hippies, but like all of society, not everybody but enough. The grocery, downtown, in some service clubs, older generation veterans, even by some family members. And since we were there (Vietnam) early (1965-66), we were here (back in the U.S.) to see it happen to younger returning veterans. I packed away my military items and for 20-some years just tried to ignore that I had been in Vietnam. It’s nice to hear ‘Thank you for your service’ now, but what would really sound great would be ‘Welcome home!’”
•••
In a Mesabi Daily News story in 2019, after Bob had entered the St. Cloud VA Hospital, he described ALS “‘a cruel, unrelenting terminal illness. Short of divine intervention, there is no cure, and the effects are irreversible. Active research continues with some efforts showing a little possibility. But real hope is elusive.’ Still, Posch is always smiling and has a positive attitude. So much so that the staff at the VA Hospital come to see his cheerful face before they start work for the day. And Posch, who can no longer speak, communicates by typing messages on a computer screen with signals from his eyes.
“He typed, ‘Overall, it’s not so bad. Many of my comrades have been taken by truly horrible diseases such as cancer. I feel rather blessed with a relatively low pain disease, one that allows me to keep my senses and mental capacities. I have my senses of hearing, taste, smell, sight and feeling. The most difficult thing is the unrelenting sense of impending disaster. Always. I feel like a man in prison, even on death row. The fact that I can never go home or even leave here is painful on my mind, haunting, like the memory of a bad movie.’
“Asked about the signs of the disease, Posch typed, ‘As time went on and my body continued to succumb to the crippling inevitabilities of the disease, I came to realize this was at once the most challenging and most dreadful adventure of my life. My arms continued to weaken, and my legs started to deteriorate. Even my neck started failing during the second year, and by spring of the third year, I had to exclusively take food by tube. It became a guess how far would the disease progress and how long would it take.’
“Asked how he deals with the disease, Bob Posch typed that it’s like actor Will Smith’s character said in a movie, “that fear is not real. It is the imagination of our minds. Set it aside. I try to do that and do a lot of praying. Having accepted Jesus as my savior 44 years ago, knowing where I will go after this life, I don’t fear the grave even though I battle with the fear of the transition from this life. I know when the time comes, God will give me sufficient grace to help me through it. ‘O death, where is thy sting, where is thy victory?’”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.