His obituary this past June read: “Robert ‘Bob’ G. Garrity Jr., 74, of Gilbert died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Essentia Health-Virginia Care Center under hospice care.
He was born on December 19, 1947, in Minneapolis to Robert G. and Martha H. (Kantola) Garrity Sr. Bob graduated from Eveleth High School and attended Eveleth Junior College.
“He worked in construction and was a life member of Iron Workers Local 563-512 in Duluth. Bob was very community-minded with the City of Gilbert, having served as a council member, mayor and was active with the 3rd of July committee. He enjoyed woodworking, but his passion was genealogy.
“He is survived by a daughter, Roberta; son, Tom; siblings, Diane (Edwin) Hyppa, Jeanne (Bruce) Jordahl, Richard (Gayle) Garrity, Denise (Jim) Reid, Michael Garrity; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friend, Ashley. He was preceded in death by his brother, J.C., and his parents.”
And at the beginning of the obituary was this statement: “Bob donated his body to the University of Minnesota. A memorial will be held at a later date.”
That’s the kind of giving man he was.
I thought of him as December 19 approached and this year, he would have turned 75. Health issues had visited Bob in recent years, and his community involvement became more difficult. But in his heyday, Bob Garrity was an integral part of the 3rd of July parade committee. Back in the early 1990s, Bob, the late Ed Schneider and I and several others signed our names to articles of incorporation.
I am remembering selling raffle tickets and how meticulous he was in keeping the records, and how the parade committee walked up a mine dump outside Gilbert and decided this was the place to shoot fireworks.
On the morning of the parade Bob would be up early, placing signs to indicate which floats went where. Bob Garrity was reliable, and if he said he would accomplish a task, he did just that.
He served on the City Council, and he became mayor in the 1990s.
And Bob was a strong union man, as a member and officer of Iron Workers Local 563-512 representing the ironworking industry throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. He helped construct structural steel buildings. One such building project was in International Falls in 1989, an expansion of the Boise Cascade paper mill.
The project turned ugly when a non-union contractor, B E & K Construction from Arkansas, came to town. Riots ensued.
One day Bob asked if I might like to do a story on the situation, and I agreed. He assured me he had talked to union members from the Falls, he introduced me, and they were willing to talk. I remember taking pictures outside the paper plant, and the Vance Security guards kept skeptical eyes on me.
And Bob’s obituary tells that genealogy was his passion, as he made trips to Finland studying his mother’s Finnish background.
On the Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home website is this message of condolence from Finnish relatives: “Cousin Hilkka and Timo Toivonen from Finland—Cousin Bob, many thanks for the beautiful memories: Thank You for many interesting conversations about our ancestors and genealogy! Miss you so much.”
Your friends in Gilbert miss you too, Bob. And we miss your Christmas cards.
