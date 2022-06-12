Each year toward the end of May I receive an email from John Malevich telling of the good things the Scouts and teachers and fellow members of the Gilbert Community Church United Methodist do to get the Eveleth Cemetery ready for the summer and for Memorial Day. For John, it’s a project close to the heart.
And for the children who take part, what a valuable life lesson. They’re doing to help others, and their reward isn’t monetary. It will be the satisfaction of a job well-done. An email received Wednesday had this comment from Bill Lavato: “It’s so important to mention the ‘GOOD THINGS’ our youth do today.” Indeed it is.
The Eveleth Cemetery is where my maternal grandparents and two uncles are buried in the Niemiste family plot. Back a number of years ago, I helped take care of the plot, planting flowers and one year transplanting hostas from my garden. I would stop by often to water the plants. The Tyssen family plot is in the same section, and I would plant geraniums in an old metal cemetery box that probably came from the Tyssen flower shop that closed operations in Eveleth back in the late 1960s. For me it was a labor of love to do such tasks.
Things have changed. Now walking on grass disguising uneven terrain is a chance I’d rather not take. And that brings me back to John Malevich and his community volunteers.
Bless them for doing what they did and next year will do again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.