I first dipped my toe into the waters of youth coaching the better part of 15 years ago.
It all started innocently enough and much the same way most small-town youth coaching stories begin — I had a t-ball aged child and no one else was helping the head coach deal with the 20 or so 5 year-olds spinning in circles and eating dirt on the field, so I stepped into the dugout to lend a hand.
One thing led to another and soon I was head coach of a t-ball team, then a coach-pitch team, then running an entire city program until finally I was recruited to coach junior high baseball at the local high school.
A year later I made the jump to fast pitch softball, spending several years as an assistant while coordinating a summer program, and then eventually moving up to head coach.
Thousands of basically volunteer hours later, my daughters graduated from high school, and here I am still doing it.
Why? Because it’s been a very satisfying adventure, to say the least. One of the better choices I’ve made in life. But it’s not always easy — and I’m not talking about the wins and losses part.
The job has gotten more difficult as the years have gone on thanks mostly to the surge in popularity of cancel culture. Combine that with the growing number of lawn mower parents trying to plow down any and all obstacles (perceived or real) on little Susie’s path to super stardom and you have a recipe for trouble.
You don’t have to take my word for it, just do a little research and you’ll quickly learn that finding youth sports coaches, referees, umpires and officials is becoming more and more difficult. There is a shortage nationwide.
It’s not that people don’t want to work with the kids, it’s that they’ve simply decided that dealing with the stuff off the field or court isn’t worth the stress and anxiety.
And while there’s always been a certain level of back and forth between parents and coaches, these days just making a lineup that doesn’t include somebody’s kid in a starting slot — or, in the case of Nathan McGuire, assigning a kid to practice with a certain team — can lead to phone calls to superiors demanding action because Little Tommy isn’t getting what mom or dad believe is a fair shot.
McGuire was a youth basketball coach in Minnesota who was fired nine years ago after a Chanhassen, Minn. woman led a smear campaign against him because he had her eighth grade daughter practice with the junior varsity instead of the varsity.
This week, nearly a decade after the incident, McGuire got a little justice.
According to media reports, 55 year-old Julie Bowlin, admitted to leading a campaign of lies to get him fired and agreed to pay him $50,000 to settle the coach’s defamation lawsuit.
It should have been $100,000 or maybe $1 million.
Afterall, one spiteful parent robbed this man of 10 years of coaching and ruined his reputation just because she thought her daughter should have been practicing with the older players.
The case, which at one time went all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which initially ruled that he couldn’t do anything about her lies and smear campaign because he was a public figure, is an extreme example of the perils of coaching youth sports these days.
According to a story in the St. Paul Pioneer Press this week, “in 2011-12, McGuire coached varsity girls basketball at Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield where Bowlin’s daughter, Brooke, played for him as a standout seventh-grader.
“McGuire left for the Woodbury job a year later, and Brooke followed, enrolling at Woodbury to play for him as a freshman.
“But a week into the 2013-14 season, Julie Bowlin became angry when McGuire had Brooke scrimmaging with junior varsity players, according to a letter she signed as part of the legal settlement.
“Over the next two weeks, Bowlin met with the booster club leadership, activities director and principal, falsely claiming McGuire had been fired from his last job as she sought to ensure more playing time for her daughter.
“Bowlin even spoke with an attorney about possibly suing McGuire before finally enrolling Brooke at another school on Dec. 9, 2013, 16 days after the scrimmage.”
The story goes on to paint an ugly picture of what happened next — from Bowlin pushing for McGuire to also lose his teaching job while spreading a multitude of lies about his behavior and performance, to the man never getting another chance to coach, to the eventual admission by Bowlin that she made it all up.
But that came too late.
The damage was already done.
This is an extreme example, of course, and it’s not that there aren’t bad coaches who use questionable tactics to lead youth sports teams. They are out there and parents should do what they have to to protect their kids.
But calling up the local school district and tattling on a coach for how they handle the makeup of the team, the in-game decisions they make, or the way they manage their lineup and demanding punishment or in some cases termination, is just plain wrong.
Unfortunately, the type of person whose knee-jerk reaction to ‘Betty on the bench’ is to pick up a phone and complain, doesn’t think about how their actions might affect the coach, his family, the other players, or the program.
They are only thinking about themselves and that’s not really how a team works.
