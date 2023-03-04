Setting off an explosion that floods your neighbors’ property sounds bad. I guess it is bad. But I see how it might happen.

Last month in northern Michigan’s Montmorency County, a man shoved a large block of Tannerite into a beaver dam near his property. Tannerite is a kind of explosive used in firearm targets. He fired several .308 rifle rounds at the payload until finally striking it. The resulting explosion atomized the erstwhile palace of rodentia castor canadensis.

