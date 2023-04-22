I don’t know how many times I’ve heard some big wheel from the Iron Range tell a reporter that “mining is all we have in northeastern Minnesota.” It’s like when I hit my head on the corner of the freezer door while digging in the fridge: a sharp and familiar pain that occurs often enough to forget the frequency.
I do know that a Steelworkers union official repeated these words in a March 28 MinnPost story by Ana Radalat about the future of mining. It’s not his fault. It’s a talking point passed around the halls of local power like a bad cold.
I’m for the Steelworkers. They’re a proper union, a product of the Committee for Industrial Organization. Some considered the CIO too radical, but they had the stuff. In 1942, the United Steelworkers of America busted through barriers weakened by decades of failed efforts to unionize the industrial workforce. When people talk about “good paying mining jobs” they’re talking about what the Steelworkers did.
Iron Range society was built on iron mining. It’s right there in the name. But almost immediately—as in, during the McKinley Administration—people figured out that mining towns hold certain unshakeable traits.
The money is good when the mine is running, but hopelessly bad when it isn’t.
When the ore leaves, it’s gone forever. When the mine is gone, it no longer returns calls or pays bills.
The private conversations of mining officials are different than what they say publicly.
From these lessons, the people of the Iron Range gained new axioms.
First, use the law to seek a fair share of the revenue coming out of mines for your community. Get as much as you can because it won’t be much and it won’t last long. Use the money to educate and inspire your children to build a lasting world outside the mines.
Organize. Only a unionized workforce will enjoy equal standing with the owners.
Today, we mix the big business of iron mining with a more speculative question of whether the plentiful but low grade nonferrous minerals of the Duluth Complex represent the “only” way forward for our region.
We are now asked to buy the notion that the fate of humanity hinges on whether we gift wrap our limited supply of copper, nickel and palladium for international companies like Glencore that routinely bribe foreign governments and bust unions.
No, friends, this is not to say we can’t or shouldn’t mine. Minnesota iron mining built a nation and could be part of a carbon free steel industry in the future. We might one day see profitable and environmentally sound mining plans for other minerals. We might also recycle just as many minerals from existing materials, as one recent study suggests.
Regardless, we can still believe the lessons of the past. When company agents in public office whisper about reducing the iron mining production tax, or protecting nonferrous mines from any production taxes at all, let history be our guide. When companies refuse to sign agreements with the Steelworkers allowing them to organize the new mines, know what that means. We are their marks, not their friends.
Times are changing. Work is changing. Technology saves lives and destroys jobs all at once. We must not supplicate ourselves to powerful interests that seek to give us as little as possible in exchange for our birthright.
If mining is all we have in northeastern Minnesota we are doomed. But we are not doomed. In fact, we stand at the gates of an era that could belong to all of us. But not if we prioritize the words of paid spokespeople and frightened power brokers over the hunger and the hopes of our people. What do the people get? The ones who don’t work at the mines?
They won’t see the tax revenue, which industry agents now seek to cap. They won’t gain environmental benefits, which are obscured by vague, open-ended mine plans that companies want “streamlined.” The companies only offer jobs for as long as the mines are open. So we do this for jobs. But, my fellow Rangers, the ore and the labor are already ours, not theirs. We are the sellers, not the buyers.
Remember the lessons of our ancestors, earned with blood in lifetimes of back-breaking poverty. We work not for the enrichment of industry but for the economic freedom of our families and communities. Such freedom can outlast every mine. What we do with it is all we have.
Aaron J. Brown is an author, radio producer, and instructor at Minnesota North College in Hibbing. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com. He’s working on a book about Victor Power called “Power in the Wilderness.” Contact him at aaronjbrown@yahoo.com.
