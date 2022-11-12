It was a chilly day, the 5th of November, a day to take a leisurely drive down the Vermilion Trail to Markham. It was the first day of deer season, and hunters’ pickups were parked on woods roads all along the way. And it was a good day to visit to Eli Wirtanen at the Colvin Town Hall.

Oh, Eli wasn’t there there. He died 65 years ago. Eli was born Elias Vertanen in 1870 in Karstula, Finland, immigrated to America, and lived to be 87, dying in 1957. The hard-working man of the land was laid to rest in the Markham Cemetery. His spirit comes back every September at the Wirtanen Farm Fall Festival and every November at the Friends of the Wirtanen Farm bake sale. A life-size cutout of Eli greeted all who came to the Colvin Town Hall. I took his picture and stopped myself before I said thank you to Eli.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments