It was a chilly day, the 5th of November, a day to take a leisurely drive down the Vermilion Trail to Markham. It was the first day of deer season, and hunters’ pickups were parked on woods roads all along the way. And it was a good day to visit to Eli Wirtanen at the Colvin Town Hall.
Oh, Eli wasn’t there there. He died 65 years ago. Eli was born Elias Vertanen in 1870 in Karstula, Finland, immigrated to America, and lived to be 87, dying in 1957. The hard-working man of the land was laid to rest in the Markham Cemetery. His spirit comes back every September at the Wirtanen Farm Fall Festival and every November at the Friends of the Wirtanen Farm bake sale. A life-size cutout of Eli greeted all who came to the Colvin Town Hall. I took his picture and stopped myself before I said thank you to Eli.
On the drive to the hall, so many fond memories passed through my mind. The trips my father and I would take to the Whiteface reservoir flowage, where he’d stand on the dike and cast a fishing line. The trips to Weiberg’s Store for groceries, and how pleasant were the storekeepers. They were brothers, Arne and Arvo Weiberg. I found them on the 1940 census. Arne’s wife was Inga, Arvo’s was Virginia.
My father would fish for brook trout in a secret stream in Markham, returning home with the prize catches wrapped in damp moss, and my mother would fry the fish and she would say it was like eating candy. Fond recollections all.
Upon my arrival at the hall, I met Norman Jarva carrying a strudel to his vehicle—I think he had bought the last one. Norman, who lived across the road from me in Lakeland, is very much involved in the preservation and repairs to the Wirtanen farm buildings. Darlene Saumer, a tireless worker and president of the Friends of the Wirtanen Farm, greeted me at the door—Eli was there too, of course. I saw a fellow who had helped write the history book about Erie Mining Company, Ron Hein. He served in the Army National Guard 37 years, retiring as a colonel and later promoted to the rank of brigadier general. As we perused the baked goods, I told him the Erie book has been invaluable to me in doing the MINE stories, and he smiled proudly.
I picked out way more bars and cupcakes and jars of jelly than necessary, explaining to Darlene and her co-chair Natalie Beck the older I get the more I like sweets. Besides that, the purchases were for a really good cause!
The trip down the Vermilion Trail to Markham that chilly day had warmed my soul, as I passed familiar sights—the sign pointing to Comstock Lake, Vivian Williams’ two-story house, the road to Halmet’s store which served all of Palo and beyond for decades, and the place in Lakeland with its massive Norway and white pines where I had grown up.
