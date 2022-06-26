A trip back in time with Virginia City Band

Bill Lavato, the cordial co-director of the Virginia City Band, in a recent story referred to the “Norman Rockwell” setting that is Olcott Park. “It’s just great to be performing and hear the baseball games going on not too far away from us and youngsters using the playground equipment,” Bill said.
An idyllic scene, to be sure, one that takes me back many years, when my mother and her friends would take their folding lawn chairs to the park for an evening of enjoyment. Or when I’d leave the newspaper office and head to the park for the concert, hoping I’d not be late. But alas, the band would be finishing the national anthem upon my arrival. And I would promise to myself to be on time the next time.
There’s a serenity in being at Olcott Park. Gone are the days of walking to the Italian-American Building, where the Sons of Italy would be serving meatball sandwiches at Land of the Loon. They gave that up a few years back when age ands agility became an issue. And for me, walking on uneven ground is an issue best avoided.
So, this summer I will again listen to the music through my open car window. I will remember the walks through the Olcott Park greenhouse, a treasure in its own rite, and how I wrote a column about the greenhouse and its beautiful tropical plants as a college student working at the Mesabi Daily News.
I remember when Jay Maratta was the director a long time ago and when Harry Isakson played in the band well into his golden years. And I am remembering how I wanted so desperately to play in the Biwabik High School marching band. I had my heart set on playing the drums, not the violin in the high school orchestra. So, the band director very graciously offered me a chance to learn the xylophone (glockenspiel, I believe he called it). Sadly, my promise to practice diligently was short-lived, and my parade days with the band never happened.
But back to the present, and it is my hope is to enjoy these coming Thursday evenings. First a stop at a fast-food shop for a fish sandwich, curly fries and a refreshing ice cream drink to go, then it’s off to Olcott Park. In time to hear “The Star-Spangled Banner” in its entirety.
Remember, the concerts are at 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 23, June 30, July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28. In case of rain at 6, concert will be at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The patriotic is next Thursday, June 30, and the last concert, on July 28, features ice cream and soda.
