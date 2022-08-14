“A treasure trove of history exists on Gilbert’s main street in the old City Hall, and Kathleen Bergan of Biwabik has worked tirelessly as volunteer curator for some 30 years on preserving and promoting the history of the area through the Iron Range Historical Society,” I had written in a story a long while back. The Iron Range Historical Society, now located in the McKinley village hall made of stone, is still a “treasure trove of history,” and more.

Volunteers staff the IRHS site Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A special event called “Saturday at the Society” will take place there August 20 from noon to 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments