“A treasure trove of history exists on Gilbert’s main street in the old City Hall, and Kathleen Bergan of Biwabik has worked tirelessly as volunteer curator for some 30 years on preserving and promoting the history of the area through the Iron Range Historical Society,” I had written in a story a long while back. The Iron Range Historical Society, now located in the McKinley village hall made of stone, is still a “treasure trove of history,” and more.
Volunteers staff the IRHS site Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A special event called “Saturday at the Society” will take place there August 20 from noon to 3 p.m.
The event is open to everyone interested in “what we have to offer, and you do not need to be a member to visit our McKinley site,” planners say. A presentation will be given at 1 p.m. Saturday the 20th on “how to save photos of your life’s events that you will want to pass on to the next generation.”
Professional photographer Mark Hedlund will talk about saving photos on the phone and about printing photos “in brilliant color” and enlarging photos. He will also discuss ways to preserve photos in albums to be passed on to children and grandchildren. Photo collage is another topic Hedlund will cover. “Don’t wait for your phone to stop working and lose your photos. Important events are too precious to lose or throw away.”
The other day I phoned Kathy Bergan, who volunteered for decades at the IRHS in Gilbert and after it moved to McKinley. And she loved volunteering. “You remembered me,” she said in her friendly voice. I told Kathy, “You helped me with stories many times.” Kathleen Bergan, who lived many years in Biwabik before recently moving to Carefree Living in Aurora, was always an invaluable source of information and photographs. I liked stopping at the old city hall in Gilbert, for at that time they had on display Will Steger’s sled he used in an Arctic expedition and the old city jail held the bound volumes of old Gilbert Heralds.
I’d tell Kathy I was working on a special edition story about the Biwabik mines, for example, and she would present an album of old Biwabik pictures. Any that I wanted to borrow, she would carefully remove from the album, and I would promise to return them.
In between Kathy working on a latest project and me researching the Biwabik pictures, we would visit, as we did on the phone the other day. We got to talking about our ages. She told me she was born in 1928, which makes her 94, she said. She married Jack Bergan, son of Nick Bergan, the storied Gilbert police chief. Originally from Duluth, Kathy had been a longtime high school mathematics teacher. “Stop over and visit,” Kathy told me, and that I will.
In a story I did about Kathy a few years ago, she talked about her love for doing the newsletters and the books she has written, some of them for sale at the McKinley site.
“I guess I’m a workaholic,” she had said in the story. “There’s always something unfinished.” She wrote books on logging, food and farming, the Gilbert Centennial, mining machines, Iron Range natural beauty, Iron Range architecture, ghost towns and locations and ethnic music. She had talked about the late Nick Vukelich donating a picture of an accordion band – his father Nick Sr. was a member – that practiced in the basement of the First National Bank of Gilbert. “I’m proud of helping to keep the historical society fluid,” she told me. She told about the mannequin wearing a vintage nurse’s uniform and that it had been in the old standing cell once used for those arrested for drunkenness.
Thank you, Kathy Bergan, for thousands of volunteer hours preserving and promoting Iron Range history. And to the volunteers at the McKinley site, may your “Saturday at the Society” event August 20 be a memorable one.
