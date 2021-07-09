I would like to thank this anonymous person who sent me a very nice card as well as a generous gift in the mail. You sent such kind words and I could not be happier that I have made a difference in your life as I am sure you have made a difference in my life as well! As a high school graduate now, I am pleased to say that the community of Grand Rapids has had nothing but positive influences on me. I am so grateful for each and every relationship I created within my school and community. It is quite impossible to give back to all those who have helped me get to where I am today but rather a simple yet sincere “Thank You” must do it.
Katherine Eddy
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.