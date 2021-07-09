I would like to thank this anonymous person who sent me a very nice card as well as a generous gift in the mail. You sent such kind words and I could not be happier that I have made a difference in your life as I am sure you have made a difference in my life as well! As a high school graduate now, I am pleased to say that the community of Grand Rapids has had nothing but positive influences on me. I am so grateful for each and every relationship I created within my school and community. It is quite impossible to give back to all those who have helped me get to where I am today but rather a simple yet sincere “Thank You” must do it.

Katherine Eddy

Grand Rapids

