A few faded photos of the beautiful piece of craftsmanship exist, tucked inside a photo album somewhere from years ago.
They are all that remains of the wooden refuge where Baby Jesus joined Mary and Joseph, the Wise Men, the sheep, the drummer boy and the others on Christmas Eve.
Baby Jesus was always the last to arrive.
The rest of the Nativity figurines waited patiently until the big day. Only then would the Christ Child be placed in his crib, bestowed with a kiss on his forehead from a little girl who would one day be caretaker and guardian of the precious set and the handcrafted stable.
The figurines, themselves, were works of art—hand-painted Italian heirloom polymer resin creations from the 1960s.
We had a whole assemblage of Fontanini pieces: The Holy Family, of course, along with Kings Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthazar; a shepherd boy and the sheep he watched by night; camels, a few goats, a dog, donkey and ox, Jareth the drummer, a piper, and a boy playing the flute.
My grandma had worked at a religious store in downtown St. Paul, my grandpa at a factory. They were neither extravagant nor wealthy; rather, they were humble and quite frugal.
But, somehow, they had acquired the lovely statuettes of value.
After all, they needed something to fill the handmade stable gifted from a neighbor.
The structure was meticulously and lovingly crafted, with straw covering the roof, thick glass windows and many fine architectural details. It was solid and sturdy from the base to the rafters; the wood heavily stained a deep dark brown.
It was worthy, most surely, in its workmanship of shielding the pair of holy, humble carpenters.
The stable and figurines were treated with great reverence. Little hands were kept off of them throughout the season, aside from the gentle Christmas Eve kiss for the Divine Infant before he was gingerly set atop his bed of resin hay.
A light inside illuminated the pieces, and an angel watched over the scene from the rooftop.
The Nativity display was nestled most years under a corner of the Christmas tree—given that focal point with great purpose.
There were other beautiful things adorning the room and fireplace, like vintage Shiny Brite glass ornaments hung on the tree, ceramic choir boy figurines with paper songbooks, and real antique sleigh bells fastened to a leather strap. Mixed in were newer holiday adornments—collectible Santas and carolers, fake red fur stockings, and a nutcracker or two.
But the stable and Nativity were, by far, the revered honored guests of the annual Christmas decor.
As I got older, I appreciated their merit even more, far beyond the monetary worth.
Each element of the crèche had been kept in near pristine shape. The hand-built enclosure was one that could never be perfectly replicated or replaced.
I treasured knowing one day these things would be in my care, and Baby Jesus would continue to get his yearly kiss.
But—like all material things vulnerable to damage and destruction (pictures that fade, ornaments that shatter, goods that crack and break and are subject to floods and fires)—the Nativity pieces of my past endured a certain fate. Everything was lost to water damage; rotted away and lost forever.
The timeworn, yellowed photos in the family album that captured the stable scene in the background would have to be good enough.
A few winters ago, however, I realized something was missing from the collection of Christmas decorations I had accumulated through the years.
So, one piece at a time, I assembled a Nativity of my own: Mary and Joseph and the Christ Child who could be removed from his crib; the Magi, and a few barn animals. The sheep my mom said kept little Jesus warm with their breath were a must.
The figures were larger scale, and I would obtain far fewer pieces than the ones lost.
I came across a father-son carpenter team who specialized in constructing wooden Christmas stables. Their work was clearly that of skill and careful craftsmanship and well-suited for the beautiful old artworks.
Soon, the project was complete. I topped the stable with an angel and attached a lit star to shine upon the family most holy.
The figurines are vintage and imperfect. Someone else once loved them, once displayed them, and once, I hope, received joy and peace from their presence.
But, to me, they are absolutely perfect.
I will care for them well during their time with me. No Natively has ever been quite so lovely.
Well, just one. And that lives on in pictures and in cherished childhood memories of Christmases past.
Merry Christmas everyone! May you each be blessed!
