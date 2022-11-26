Few things rile up a certain segment of the Iron Range population more than the idea that wolves are roaming the countryside and eating deer at a breakneck pace—especially during a less than spectacular firearms whitetail season like this one.
The 2022 firearms season in the northern Deer Permit Areas was a bust. But most knew that was likely going to be the story going into the 16-day hunt, which opened on Nov. 5 and ran through last Sunday.
Local Department of Natural Resources Wildlife officials knew it. Hunters who actually pay attention to deer hunting before the first day of the season knew it.
The whitetail population up here has taken a beating from several sources for a while now and because of that, recovery has been slow to non-existent depending on where you hunt.
First and foremost, the last few winters have done a number on the herd. When winter starts in November and doesn’t end until May, three particularly vulnerable members of the population suffer the most casualties: The young, the old, and the sick.
How do we know what a harsh winter is?
Most of us measure by how many times we have to get up in the morning between the start and the finish and snowblow the driveway in temperatures under zero degrees.
If we quantify it that way, then there isn’t a person in northern Minnesota who can say with a straight face that the winter of 2021-22 wasn’t harsh.
It was terrible and the storms just kept coming over and over and over again last spring.
And if you think it was tough on you, as a human being with the ability to shovel your driveway and then go back to your warm house with a refrigerator stuffed with food, then imagine how tough it was on the deer herd.
To see how it affected deer, the DNR measures the severity of a winter using something called the Winter Severity Index. In Minnesota, the WSI is calculated weekly from Nov. 1 to May 31. Scores accumulate throughout the winter, with one point for each day with an air temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower and an additional point for each day with a snow depth of 15 inches or deeper.
Winters with a total WSI value of 50 or lower are considered mild; 51 to 119 moderate; and 120 or higher are severe.
Back-to-back harsh winters do double the damage.
I’ve been the “outdoors” guy at the Mesabi Tribune for nearly 30 years and have written about WSI hundreds of times, complete with honest, up front commentary for local DNR Wildlife folks explaining the process and what a bad winter does to a deer.
Yet, every time the firearms harvest is slow, hunters, wolf haters, and—to be honest, a lot of folks who just don’t know what they are talking about—crawl out of the woodwork and start throwing accusations around.
This year has been no different. My story earlier this month about the drop in harvest brought out a ton of commentators. The central theme was, as it always is: Wolves and the DNR’s management of them and deer.
Some people are convinced that the one and only thing affecting the deer herd is the wolf and you cannot convince them otherwise.
Wolves do have an impact on the population. The more wolves there are, the more they have to eat. And when winter comes early and overstays its welcome, the wolf gains a big advantage over its prey of choice.
According to the DNR, “predation of deer increases in winter because deer are more vulnerable to wolves when they become confined to smaller areas and are physically weaker as winter weather conditions become progressively severe. Predation from wolves also increases if the snow pack becomes crusted because wolves can freely move on the snow surface, while deer continue to break through the crust, making escape from wolves difficult. Surplus killing of deer by wolves (when wolves kill more than what they eat to survive) is rare, but does occur under the most severe conditions.”
There you have it: The DNR admitting that wolves have an effect.
Still, the comments flow: It’s the wolves; it’s the DNR.
They are working in tandem to destroy the whitetail population.
Give me a break.
The back and forth shows just how ignorant some people are to the reality on the ground.
One steady refrain has always been that the DNR needs to manage the wolf population.
The wolf is a federally protected animal. The state DNR doesn’t have the authority to manage the population through a hunt or any other means.
If you want to blame someone for the amount of wolves roaming the northern forests—and believe me there are a lot of them—blame the big-money backed environmental groups that filed lawsuits every time the wolf has been delisted over the past 20 years in courtrooms controlled by liberal judges who without fail side with them time and time and time again.
And those of us on the ground here in northern Minnesota where the wolf runs wild—we get to deal with the fallout.
And argue.
We all know wolves are an issue here, but there is nothing anyone can do about it until the animal is delisted once and for all. Not the DNR. Not hunters. No one.
But all that being said, I’ll say this: I’ve been hunting deer in northern Minnesota for nearly four decades. I’ve seen the population at record highs and at record lows. I’ve seen harsh winters and mild ones. I’ve seen wolves on my deer cameras. I’ve seen them in the wild, mere yards from me.
I’ve hunted seasons when they come through a week before the season and we don’t see a deer for two weeks. And I’ve hunted seasons where they come through all season long and we fill a party’s worth of tags.
It isn’t any one thing that is influencing the size of the northern Minnesota whitetail deer herd. It is a combination of things including weather, predation and habitat—all of which the DNR admits.
To argue otherwise is pointless and proves you are arguing just to argue.
