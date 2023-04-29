A llama walks into a bar …
It could be the beginning of a grin and shake-your-head, perhaps chuckle-a-bit joke.
But, truth is, sometimes it really does happen.
Sometimes a llama really DOES walk into a bar.
I can attest to this, in fact.
In walks a llama and the bartender says… well the bartender doesn’t say anything because, like everyone else, the barkeep is stunned into a second of silence.
Just a split-second later, that shock shifts to smiles. Big, blissful, I-can’t-believe-my-eyes smiles. Then the llama hugging, pets, and picture-taking begins.
In the words of—well, quite a few onlookers it turns out—seeing a llama in the city is not an everyday occurrence.
“Now that’s not something you see every day,” a man pulling into the Holiday Gas Station declared as he exited his vehicle and marveled at the llama hanging out in front of the Virginia store.
Behind him, a slew of gas-pumping paparazzi snapped cellphone photos.
It didn’t take long to realize that when you stroll around town with a llama—and on this day, her alpaca pal, Arty—you create just a bit of a commotion.
And you turn lots of heads.
But, more than anything else, you freshen people’s days with a few moments of unabashed, kid-again joy.
That was the case at Virginia Carefree Living as residents and staff alike gathered around Sophie Llama and Arty Alpaca, dousing the gentle critters with an abundance of love and attention.
One older gentleman showered Sophie Girl with smooches; an older woman snuggled in-between the two and hugged the fluffy animals close, drawing tears from eyewitnesses.
Another resident, more than a century old, was provided with a brand-new lifetime experience—a llama and an alpaca strolling right into her room at the long-term care center. Her face lit up, she giggled when Sophie planted herself right down on the floor next to her recliner as though seeking pets, and, the woman who has seen much in her days, announced that this was not something she ever expected to happen.
Sometimes people shy away when the critters show up in unexpected places, Lois said. But the biggest reaction she sees is people reaching out, drawn to them, smiling like children at a petting zoo.
She should know. She owns the Cook petting farm where Arty, Sophie, and a whole menagerie of creatures call home.
—-
“Me and my llama, me and my llama,” Lois began singing as we drove in her truck around Virginia with Sophie and Arty in tow in the trailer.
“Noooooooo …. Stooooooooopppp!” I said.
Nancy Leek, a nearly 70-year-old volunteer at Cook’s Country Connection, who has clearly kept young working at the farm, gave us a bit of a look.
Look it up on YouTube, we told her.
For days, Lois and I had been texting those words to each other in attempts of longtime friends to infect each other with earworms.
As the day went on, Nancy began humming the catchy tune. Lois and I laughed. “See!”
It was a tune from my childhood—a segment from Sesame Street depicting a girl walking her llama through the streets of what I assumed was New York City, taking her llama to the dentist.
“Me and my llama, goin’ to the dentist today-ay-ay-ay…”
I chimed in: “… goin’ to Virginia today-ay-ay-ay.”
The video made me believe as a child that I could also have a pet llama. My parents thought otherwise.
But here I was, on a sunny, warm spring day, walking a llama down a city sidewalk just like the little girl in the children’s television show.
I was—finally—that girl.
“Would you like to be my helper, maybe next time we are in Virginia?” Lois asked after I wrote a story for the newspaper on her new Rent-a-Llama endeavor.
Lois had decided to try out the idea during the slower off-season, before Cook’s Country Connection opens for the season (and again, probably, in the fall). After a trial run in Cook and a simple social media post, people began calling, asking to rent a llama for birthday parties and surprises; to uplift the spirits of the elderly population; to make children smile.
It was sort of a llama-gram, but without singing.
“I’ll do it in a heartbeat,” I told Lois of her offer.
So Lois, Nancy and I and our soft- and sure-footed, 12-years-old farm friends, spent the day touring the Quad Cities.
We went to care facilities, two birthday parties—one for children, the other for an adult (at an Eveleth bar, hence, the llama walking into a bar), to an after-school program, and to visit (make that surprise) my friend at her home.
Llamas (and alpacas) are rather rentable livestock, Lois said. Not only are they docile, but they are also curious and enjoy adventuring out, too. They are “neat housekeepers”—meaning they share a dung pile, making it easy to clean up with a few scoops.
The pads on their feet make them soft-footed, and “they don’t freak out about tile or pavement and they won’t damage a wood floor.”
Llamas also don’t have top front teeth. They don’t bite. In fact, they eat very gently, “taking grain with their lips,” and are “easy to feed.” And, contrary to common belief, they rarely spit.
Lois also explained during the rounds how the two Camelids are “cousins.” While both have been used as pack animals, llamas are bigger and better at that job. Both have fiber that can be made into wool.
They are sheared just once a year of their abundance of fluff, making the critters, ranging from 160 to 260 pounds, look a bit like “stick critters,” Lois laughed.
—-
“Get that kid a llama,” I said, aloud, but mostly to myself, as children ran over from the Parkview Learning Center playground to see Sophie and Arty.
The kids all gathered around, petting the pair, asking questions. But one young girl just couldn’t seem to hug them enough. She wrapped her arms around the animals way more than her size, and when Sophie decided to sit, the girl camped right down into the llama’s cozy coat.
A few minutes later, a 5 year-old in the after-school program grabbed my hand. I looked down at her and smiled.
The child proceeded to walk me closer to Sophie and place my hand on the llama. “You need to pet her,” she told me.
I didn’t tell the little girl I had been sneaking pets all day. I was simply moved by her sweet and innocent desire for me to also sample the joy of petting a llama.
As the day wound down, I became more and more grateful. Grateful Lois has such fun ideas (she does so many other things at the farm, like happy hour-BYOB with the animals, yoga with goats and the rest of the farm family, summer camps for kids, events for all ages).
And I was grateful she had asked me to tag along.
As I took Sophie back to the trailer before her last “appointment” of the day, I began to sing (in my head) the last stanza of the Sesame Street song.
“Me and my llama, me and my llama, the sun is bright and now we are free. Yes, it’s just my llama and me.”
Yes, a girl can truly have herself a llama. At least for a little bit.
