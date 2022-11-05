2022 election extremely important for northern Minnesota

I never miss an opportunity to cast a vote.
In fact, I haven’t skipped an election since I turned 18.
A lot of people can’t say that. There are people who don’t care about voting—which blows my mind. They don’t think it makes a difference, or they have some other excuse, and they just don’t bother.
And I’d be willing bet if you took a poll of your friends and neighbors right now—or even your fake friends on social media—you’d find that very few of them actually take the time to vote in elections.
Those same folks sure do like to complain though. Even money says the biggest mouths on social media—the people who troll every political story on this newspapers very own Facebook page—are probably the least likely to actually get off their couches drive to the local voting booth come November.
Is it just that much easier to whine and complain and throw out conspiracy theories than to actually fill in a circle on a piece of paper? Must be.
Sad.
This is the way I see it: Even if my vote makes absolutely no difference in the outcome of an election, I still need to cast it out of respect to the many Americans who fought and/or died for my freedom to do so and the brave souls who marched on streets or fought in the halls of congress to secure that right for all Americans regardless of sex, color or creed.
And it’s not like it’s all that difficult to vote. Even if you haven’t registered you can do it on election day at your local polling place. It takes like five minutes to sign up and five minutes to vote.
To be fair, voter turnout in Minnesota over the past few elections has been pretty decent. According to statistics on the Minnesota Secretary of State website, percentage turnout in 2020 was 79.96; in 2018 it was 64.22; and in 2016 it was 74.92. Nationally, the average during a presidential election cycle is around 60 percent. It drops to around 40 percent during a mid-term election.
Not great.
This year, I anticipate the mid-term election on Tuesday will see higher numbers of voter participation just because of the political picture on the national level.
But we in Minnesota, especially in northern Minnesota, have some incredibly important choices to make as well—particularly in Senate District 7 and Senate District 3. If you live in either of those districts and you care about the future of your home, your neighbors, and our mining way of life, you need to get out and cast a vote for the candidate you feel has your best interest at heart.
We need strong representation from those two districts, as the Iron Range is losing a lot of experience and clout in St. Paul with the retirement of Sen. Tom Bakk (District 3) and the untimely passing of former Sen. David Tomassoni (Senate District 7).
Both men carried the torch for Northern Minnesota for the better part of three decades and fought for our way of life time and time again. Replacing them won’t be easy, but choosing the right man or woman for the job will be—if you’ve done your homework.
There are three folks running in Senate District 7, the Democratic Party endorsed candidate Ben DeNucci; the Republican endorsed candidate Rob Farnsworth; and a third, independent choice that is running as a write-in, Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin, who lost the primary to DeNucci by 41 votes.
All three candidates are from the Iron Range: DeNucci lives in Nashwauk, Farnsworth and McLaughlin are from Hibbing.
All eyes will be on Senate District 3 as well, where Republican Andrea Zupancich, the mayor of Babbitt, is facing a stiff challenge from a well-funded, party faithful Democrat by the name of Grant Hauschild. Voters need to educate themselves on where these candidates stand, assess where their loyalty lies, and vote accordingly.
Staying out of either of these races—or any on the Iron Range—shouldn’t be a consideration. You need to vote on Tuesday.
You just never know when a race will come down to just a handful of votes, particularly when it comes to local races. One vote could make all the difference in the world. Here are just a few examples of some close votes in the history of the United States.
In 1800, Thomas Jefferson was elected President by one vote in the House of Representatives after a tie in the Electoral College.
In 1824, Andrew Jackson won the presidential popular vote but lost by one vote in the House of Representatives to John Quincy Adams after an Electoral College dead-lock.
In 1962, Governors of Maine, Rhode Island and North Dakota were elected by an average of one vote per precinct.
In 1977, Vermont State representative Sydney Nixon was seated as an apparent one vote winner, 570 to 569. Mr. Nixon resigned when the State House determined, after a recount, that he had actually lost to his opponent Robert Emond 572 to 571.
In 2008, Minnesota voters cast 2.9 million votes in their US Senate race that may be decided by as few as 200 votes (1/1000th of one %)
And who could forget that a coin flip has determined the mayor of Gilbert not once but twice after ties: In 1981 when Bob King and James Sandstrom were tied for mayor and in 1998 when Karl Oberstar Jr. won the coin flip and was declared winner over Edward Schneider, incumbent mayor.
That flip was featured on the Today Show.
