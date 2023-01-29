HIBBING—In his young head-coaching career, Minnesota North-Hibbing coach Kenzie Krowiorz had yet to earn a signature win.
Just 19 games into his tenure, Krowiorz finally got that victory.
The Cardinals ran out to a 10-point halftime lead, then they expanded that to 20 in the second half en route to an 81-66 MCAC North Division victory over Minnesota North-Mesabi Range Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Hibbing came into the game with a 1-6 division record, while the Norsemen were 6-1 and sitting on top of the conference.
It was the second division win in a row for Hibbing, after beating Northland on Wednesday.
“I’m proud of how our guys have worked every single day,” Krowiorz said. “Practice hasn’t been perfect all of the time, but the guys are still continuing to learn how to win. They’re starting to learn how to do the right things and the little things every single day.
“It was great to see that start when we went out to Northland. We played with a lot of passion, a lot of emotion. The biggest thing is we didn’t want to get our-worked. I was proud of the guys.”
The Cardinals jumped out to that lead in the first half but shooting from 5-for-11 from 3-point land.
“We started to see some shots fall from the perimeter,” Krowiorz said. “I thought we moved it well. Even when they went zone at times, it was good to see the basketball move and pop.
“The guys played unselfishly, and they did what they needed to do. We did a great job on the offensive glass, but I would like to see us a little bit better on the defensive glass. Overall, it was good.”
On the other side of the aisle, Mesabi Range was shooting under 30-percent from the floor.
“We were being aggressive,” Mesabi Range coach Tamara Moore said. “We missed a lot of easy shots around the rim. We let them punch us in the mouth to start the game. They played a great game. They wanted it from the jump ball to the last buzzer. They were hitting from everywhere.”
The Norsemen weren’t 13-7 for no reason, and Krowiorz knew Moore’s team would make a run in the second half.
What did he tell his team to prepare them for that?
“Just continue to fight,” Krowiorz said. “We couldn’t give up. We had to play a full 20 minutes, and do what we needed to do every single minute of that second half. We’ve had some halves where it will ebb and flow in terms of our effort and intensity.
“I was proud of our guys for being able to play a full 20 minutes unlike they have, so far.”
Hibbing extended their lead to 20 early in the second half, but It looked like Mesabi Range was ready to make that run when it cut the deficit to nine midway through the half.
“I always think my guys have a chance to come back,” Moore said. “Even when we played against Rochester, we were down by 22 and cut the lead to three three times. We always have the right amount of pieces.
“They stayed strong. They kept hitting shots when it was important. Once we got it to 10, and it got to nine at one time, but when (Sam) Serna hit that three to put them back up by 15, they were always able to counter. We’ll go back to the drawing board and get ready for Friday and Saturday next week.”
Serna, a freshman from Cherry, calmly sank a 25-foot 3-pointer to end the Norse’s run, and once again, Hibbing extended the lead to 20, then cruised to the victory.
According to Krowiorz, his team is learning how to put things together.
“Our guys were able to continue to grow,” Krowiorz said. “This week has been a huge week in terms of our growth so far. They’ve been able to, metaphorically, take a punch and be able to respond, not giving up on the game and still being able to fight.
“That was a huge thing for us. It’s continuing to build confidence, and continue to see some shots fall. It lets that confidence continue to grow. It’s great for our guys to have that, and hopefully, we can continue to move forward with that confidence. I would say it was our best basketball game so far this season. We put a full 40 together.”
Even late in the game, Moore never thought her team was out of it.
“With nine minutes left, we always have a chance,” Moore said. “We have scorers on this team. The way that the game was going, the way we started and the way the game was going, I felt like we had the final push.
“We have six games left in the season, and we’re having a great season. That’s our first loss in the last six games, but it’s an eye-opening experience. We’ll do some soul searching moving forward. I’m not going to get too nervous. We’re still in the top four right now.”
The Cardinals were led by Ray Washington-Battle Jr. with 29 points. Schuyler Pimentel chipped in with 19 and Nick Moore had 11.
Mesabi Range was led by Nataj Sanders with 22 points. Johnny Spencer had 10.
MN-MR 32 34—66
MN-H 42 39—81
MN-Mesabi: Glentrel Carter 2, Kaeleb Roberts 5, Nataj Sanders 22, Ziaire Davis 4, Johnny Spencer 10, Lyric Radford 2, Zion Sanford 5, Chris Rogers 4, Jamar Gardner 2, Artenquis King 8, Anthony Rayson 2.
MN-Hibbing: Shawn Brown Jr. 5, Owen Smith 3, Nick Moore 4, Ramaj Gordon 4, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 29, Schuyler Pimentel 19, Alvin Judd 7, Sam Serna 3.
Total Fouls: Minnesota North-Mesabi Range 23; Minnesota North-Hibbing 19; Fouled Out: Smith; Free Throws: Minnesota North-Mesabi Range 16-19; Minnesota North-Hibbing 13-29; 3-pointers: Davis, Spencer, Smith, Moore, Washington-Battle Jr., Pimentel 3, Judd, Serna.
