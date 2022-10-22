Zeb David Pickar, age 43, longtime resident of Eveleth, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in his home.
He was born March 20, 1979, in Virginia, Minn., the son of David and Dayle (Olin) Pickar.
Zeb had worked as a car detailer at Forest Lake Ford. He enjoyed working with wood and building things, tinkering with cars, small engines, bikes – often fixing things for kids & friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and yard work. He was kind-hearted – always willing to help others or provide a shoulder to cry on. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed
Zeb is survived by his son: Riley LaSart of Mountain Iron, Minn.; mother: Dayle (James) Klekotka of Eveleth, Minn.; brother: Luke (Kelly) Pickar of Buhl, Minn.; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, David; maternal grandparents, Don (Jan) Olin; and paternal grandparents, Herman (Kaye) Pickar.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at True Hope Fellowship in Virginia. Pastor Joel Kallberg will officiate. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
