Zeb David Pickar

Zeb David Pickar, age 43, longtime resident of Eveleth, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in his home.

He was born March 20, 1979, in Virginia, Minn., the son of David and Dayle (Olin) Pickar.

To send flowers to the family of Zeb Pickar, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Oct 27
Visitation
Thursday, October 27, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
True Hope Fellowship
1 Sunrise Drive
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 27
Family-Directed Celebration of Life
Thursday, October 27, 2022
3:00PM-4:00PM
True Hope Fellowship
1 Sunrise Drive
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Family-Directed Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries