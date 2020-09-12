In loving memory of our little angel Zariya Christina Lois Faye Feltus, 4 months of age, who died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
She was born April 7, 2020, in Virginia the daughter of Jesse A. Feltus and Nicole R. Bingham. She had beautiful blue eyes, and her parents loved her with all of their hearts.
From the day she was born, her big beautiful blue eyes and her cute little baby sounds and beautiful smile lit up the universe, it will never be forgotten and remembered for a lifetime, she loved her chu chu tv, she loved her tummy time and to roll over and to sit up, her favorite thing was when her oldest brother, Jesse Jr., would sing her songs that would make her smile from ear to ear and coo up a storm. She was a happy, smiley, talkative beautiful baby girl.
She will be missed dearly by her parents, Nicole and Jesse; her brothers, Jesse, Jr. and Austyn Feltus; grandparents: Felicia (Jeff) Bingham and Wanda Feltus and Daniel Trunnell; great-grandparents: Frances Aronen, Jackie (Bill) Bailey, and Lyle Trunnell; aunts and uncles: Tianna Bingham, Shannon Hyland, Jeff Bingham, Jr., Scott Trunnell, and Audrianna Trunnell; cousins: Aurora Wahlstrom, Sadie Holst, Isabella Fontecchio, and Jaxen Gibson; and lots of great aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Diane Breauchy, and Connie and Raymond Feltus.
A private service was held at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Greg Anderson was the officiant.
Interment is in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
