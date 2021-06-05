Woitto “Skip” Jarvi passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Skip was born on Sept. 8, 1935 at his family’s home outside of Biwabik. He graduated from Biwabik High School in 1953. He then married Carol McFaul on Aug. 27, 1955. Together Carol and Skip had four children.
Skip worked at Minnesota Power Syl Laskin plant for 37 years. He always had a deer hunting story to tell, loved doing his crossword puzzles and his Saturday morning get togethers with his buddies! He enjoyed watching the deer graze in his yard and several sports, attending quite a few of them over the years.
Skip is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol; sons, Steve (Brenda) and Darren (Letitia); and daughter, Renee (Ron) Skrbec. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan (Marie) Jarvi, Kasey (Steve) Biondich, Devin Jarvi, Justin and Liliana Jarvi, Megan, Shaun and Darcie Skrbec. He also was the great grandfather to Nolan, Riley and Michael Jarvi; father-in-law to Kathy Jarvi, uncle to nieces, nephews and had several friends he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and William Jarvi; two brothers, Wiljo and Veikko; sister, Inez; a son, Robin; and grandson, Brandon.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, June 10, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava funeral home in Gilbert.
The funeral service will be Friday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Biwabik.
Interment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik, Minn.
