Willie Simon Salo was born on Feb. 10, 1941, in Soudan, Minn., to Eino and Lydia Salo; the youngest of five boys. He entered his heavenly home on December 20, 2021 having reached the age of 80 years, 10 months and 10 days.
Willie married Diane Wirkkala in 1962 and together they brought three sons into the world: Bill (Lynn), Dean (Kristie), and Mark. The two later divorced. Willie went on to meet his life-partner, Sandra Street, in 1989 and remained committed to her until her death.
Willie enjoyed fishing, partridge hunting, and being on the river. He had a heart for dogs and would often speak to them in the voice he thought they would have… if they were a person. He made many friends in life, especially at the Irongate Apartments and Carefree Living in Aurora.
Willie is survived by his son, Dean; daughters-in-law, Kristie and Lynn; grandchildren, Megan Salo and Michael Salo; brother, Donald (Vi) Salo; and many beloved nieces and nephews; bonus daughters: Linda (Mike) Sweno, and Lisa Street; bonus grandchildren: Tony, Nezia, and Sophia Wiswell, Marina and Marissa Kelly; bonus great-grandchildren: Tanner Dennis, Milani, and Gianna Boshey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Arthur, Casey, and Edmond; sons: Bill and Mark; and partner, Sandi Street.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 27 at 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 1. Both will be held at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia, Minn.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Salo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.