Willie Davis Jr., 55, passed away on March 14, 2021, in Wadena, Minn.
He was born in Chicago Heights, Ill., on May 17, 1965, to Willie Davis Sr. and Suzette (Franklin) Davis. Willie spent much of his time on the Iron Range where many of his family and friends reside. He enjoyed studying and practicing karate and he worked for many years in the warehouse industry as a machine operator.
Willie is survived by his children; grandchildren; siblings; and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister.
A private funeral will be held at the Chisholm Baptist Church on Friday, March 26.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
