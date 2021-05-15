William (Willy) Pucelj, 98, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Willy was born on August 25, 1922 in Balkan Township to John and Jennie (Smolac) Pucelj. Willy was a lifelong resident of Balkan Township. Regardless of what life threw at him, he remained a happy-go-lucky guy. His attitude of positivity and gratitude touched many lives.
Willy was united in marriage to Evelyn Arbelius on April 3, 1948, in Hibbing, Minn. Willy worked to support his family at WS Moore Company and Rollie Ready Mix.
Willy enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to fish, make fishing lures, watch the wildlife, and feed the birds. Willy also loved polka music. He danced polka and played button box in his younger years. He built his grandkids tree houses and a skating rink and taught them how to play cards. He always thoroughly enjoyed visiting with his neighbors.
During his time at the nursing home, he enjoyed every activity available, and was especially fond of having meals with his friends.
Willy is survived by his grandchildren, Julie (Kevin) Leecy of Tower, Robert Pucelj of Chisholm, and Katie (Jason) Lorenzen of Burnsville, great-grandchildren: Alexis Munter, Brennan Pucelj, Daphne and Cale Lorenzen; nieces, Charlotte (Jim) Russ, Jean Taramelli and Janis (David) Bartholomay; and nephew, William (Shirley) Taramelli.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn, his son, Larry Pucelj; sisters, Jennie Taramelli and Elsie Pucelj; brother, John Pucelj; and nephews, Enriko Taramelli and David Taramelli.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
