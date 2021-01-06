William Scott McKinlay, 74, of Hibbing, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Scott was born in White Plains, N.Y., on May 5, 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired in 2004 as a Journeyman Wireman of 38 years with the IBEW. Scott was married to Kathleen McKinlay on Oct. 8, 1977. They were married for 43 years. Scott enjoyed cooking, walking the dogs with his wife, and watching the Yankees and Notre Dame football with his son. One of his many friends in the IBEW said that “Scott was the real deal.” He will be sadly missed.
Scott is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; son, Shane; brothers, Thomas (Diana) McKinlay and James (Debbie) McKinlay; in-laws, Sue (Jim) Kolinski, Debbie Johnson, Brad (Carol) Johnson, Bryan Johnson; nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Joan McKinlay; brother, Brian; parents-in-law, Carol and Duane Johnson; sister-in-law, Vicki (Randy) Jensen.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
