William Scot Sundlie

William Scot Sundlie, 80, of Virginia, Minn., passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Northstar Church in Virginia, with visitation beginning one half hour prior to the service. Pastor Terry Sonnentag will officiate.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

