William Richard (Bill) Jones, 74, of Tower, Minn., died suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
He was born July 12, 1946, in Cloquet, Minn. Bill served in the United States Marine Corp, was a good friend to many and loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and puttering in the yard.
Bill is survived by his sons, Ryan (Stacy) Jones, and Richard (Mylene) Jones; grandchildren, Mason, Emma, and Gavin; and his special friend, Beverly (Babs) Allis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Rossi) Jones; brother, Corky; and parents, Richard and Eva Jones.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
