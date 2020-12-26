William R. Lamppa, 92, of Embarrass, died Friday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born April 11, 1928, in Embarrass, the son of William E. and Helen (Sipola) Lamppa, was a graduate of Embarrass high school and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Minnesota – Duluth. Bill served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He married Shirley A. Stafford on March 27, 1956. Bill was employed as a social worker for St. Louis County and Hennepin County. He authored three poetry books, enjoyed cross country skiing, writing, reading and loved to drive the back roads of Embarrass. In his younger days, he boxed, won county high school basketball championships; and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping with his Dad and younger brother. Bill enjoyed spirited conversations and sharing his thoughts via the local editorial pages.
Bill is survived by his sons, Jason (Kirsten) Lamppa of St. Paul, and Clayton Lamppa of Embarrass; grandson, Joshua Lamppa; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; brother, Marvin Lamppa; and sister, Carol Koska.
Private inurnment will take place in the Embarrass Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Tower Area Food Shelf or the ACLU.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.