William Paul Haapala, 67, of Chisholm, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Vermillion Senior Living in Tower.

William was born on April 30, 1954, to Waldo and Mary (Kurak) Haapala in Virginia. He received a Masters Degree from Bemidji College. He loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was a member of AA.

Surviving are two sons: Matt (Ashley) of Hibbing, Mike of Ely; eight grandchildren; two brothers: Charlie of Aston, Fla., and John (Barb) of Hibbing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Bonnie.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Landmark Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia with Pastor Erik Roth officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.

