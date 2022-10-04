William Morse Jim Romsaas Oct 4, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Morse, 92, of Kinney, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.William worked for the railroad and in his younger days he was a bus driver for the Martin Hughes Buhl High School in Buhl and Mountain Iron.A Celebration of Life will be held at Liquid Larry’s in Kinney on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 – 5 p.m.Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags William Morse Tourism Condolence Guestbook Funeral Home Arrangement Celebration Liquid Larry's Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now NEW LIFE FOR OLD FARM Wendy Ross Timothy Edward Fearing Patrick Sean Horan Janet D. Dixon Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
