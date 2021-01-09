William M. “Bill” Claviter, 84, of Virginia, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Essentia Health-Miller Dwan Building in Duluth.
Bill was born on April 30, 1936, to Rose (Softich) and Randall Claviter in Virginia, Minn.
He attended Virginia schools, and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. While home on leave, he courted Sharon L. Montgomery and after 18 days they were married on July 13, 1957. Bill served in the Korean Conflict, and after an honorable discharge they moved back to Minnesota and he started work for the Virginia Fire Department. While working on the fire department he received the Red Cross Medal for saving a child’s life.
After an early retirement due to injury, he enjoyed much time on Lake Vermilion with his family. Bill and Sharon were also owners of the 220 Café.
William is survived by his wife, Sharon Claviter; children, Michelle (Larry) Claviter-Tveit, Scott and Bill (William R.) Claviter; grandchildren: Christopher and Steven Shopp, Ashley (Levi) Hockett, Sam Tveit, Michael Claviter and Rose Claviter; great-grandchildren: Hunter Shopp, Grayson Bennett, Jaxson Shopp, James Swanson and Easton Hockett. Also by a special cousin, Lois (Claviter) Northey, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and special cousins, Peggy Waldrum and Bob Softich.
Per Bill’s wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.