William Leonard “Billy” Hill, 69, of Palo, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home under hospice care.

He was born April 19, 1952, in Biwabik, Minn., to Eino and Tiami (Korpela) Hill. Billy was a 1970 graduate of Aurora High School and later was drafted into the US Army. He served stateside during Vietnam as an MP.

Billy worked as a heavy equipment operator for EvTac with nearly 35 years of service. He was an avid golfer, played pool and was a Hoyt Lakes league bowler. He enjoyed hunting and was a GTO car enthusiast.

Survivors include his significant other, Michelle Anderson of Palo; children: Jeffrey Hill and Cynthia Hill both of Virginia; grandchildren: Kyle, Brandon, Charley, Kaci, Kristi, Jon and Darryl; great grandchildren: Loren and Aeron; siblings: Sye, Arne, Diane, Jeanette, Carol, Betty and Eino; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and half-sister, Esther Salmi.

Also at this time we will be celebrating the life of his nephew, Brian Moberg at this gathering, who just recently passed away.

A Celebration of Life for William will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at his home (5317 E. Bodas Rd., Aurora).

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

