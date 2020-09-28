William Lee Berglund

William L. Berglund, 84, lifelong resident of Nashwauk died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 15, 1936, to John and Loretta (Tatro) Berglund in Little Falls, Minn. After school, William proudly served his country for three years with the U.S. Army in Europe. After his time in the service, William married Karen Anderson on July 31, 1958, in Nashwauk. Together they built their homestead from scratch and raised their family north of Nashwauk. He was employed with Butler Taconite, and later retired from National Steel after a career ranging over 30 years as a welder. William was known for his fabricating skills, he built everything they owned. He was a hard worker and a self-made man. One of his favorite pastimes was collecting old tractors.
William is survived by his wife, Karen Berglund, Nashwauk; his two sons, Bill (Jane Leskoviansky) Berglund, Hibbing, and Alan Berglund, Nashwauk; brother, Glenn (Joyce) Grimes, Engelwood, Fla.; and sister, Alice (Gene) Schofner, Cedar, Minn.; grandson, Brandon (Learon) Berglund; and three great-grandchildren, Tera, Haley Jo and Ethan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Cherry Belieu.
Per William’s request, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
