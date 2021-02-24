William L. Riccio, 101, of Mountain Iron, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
He was born on July 18, 1919, in Mountain Iron to William and Lena (Scinto) Riccio and worked for the DM & IR Railroad, retiring in 1979. Bill was a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II.
Bill liked to go on walks, do woodworking in his garage and going to Fortune Bay.
Bill is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and three brothers.
Private family graveside services will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
