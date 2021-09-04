William Kvas, 91, a long time Ely resident passed away peacefully at his home in Rosemount, Minn., on Sunday, August 29, 2021, after a battle with pneumonia.
He graduated in 1948 from Ely Memorial High School and attended Vermilion State Junior College (now Vermilion Community College). He worked in the insurance industry at American Fraternal Union’s home office in Ely. He then worked at Pioneer Mine in Ely before working for thirty years at Reserve Mining Company in Babbitt, retiring in 1984.
He married Bonnadiah Van Hoosier in 1959 and had three children. They were married for 30 years when Bonnie passed away in 1989. He remarried in 1991 to Lois (Yadlosky-Bird) Kvas and spent the next 22 years together until her passing in 2013. They enjoyed the winters in their second home near Tampa, Fla., and traveled extensively through the south and the western United States.
He was an avid reader of fiction and non-fiction, frequently reading two books a week. In later years, he discovered the convenience of reading books on a Kindle that were downloaded from the library in Rosemount. He kept a journal of daily activities from the early 1970s up to the spring of 2021. In retirement, he became a devoted fan of Minnesota sports including the Twins, Vikings, Wolves and Wild as well as Golden Gopher football and basketball.
William is survived by his sister, Molly (Kvas) Sinar of Grand Rapids; three sons: William (Suzanne) of Eagan, Robert (Laura) of Lakeville, and Lawrence of St. Cloud; and stepdaughter, Laura (Bird) Miller of Orlando, Fla. In addition to several grandchildren, he is survived by one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Kvas and Jennie (Fercik) Kvas, both Slovenian immigrants. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jennie (Mestnik) Aho; and brothers, Daniel Mestnik (Wakefield, Mich.), Stanley Mestnik (St. Paul), Robert Kvas (Mountain Iron), and Edward Kvas (Silver Bay, Minn).
The family is grateful for the caring professionals and staff at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville and at The Rosemount where he resided since 2017.
Plans for a Celebration of Life are pending COVID protocols for Senior Living Facilities.
Private interment at the Ely Cemetery to follow.
Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society.
