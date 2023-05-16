William Everett Koivisto Sr. Born May 31, 1943. Died November 29, 2022.
A resident of Earl and former resident of Lake Nebagamon, Wis., and Hibbing, Minn. Bill will be remembered as a kind and good hearted person, a Navy veteran who has seen and met the coolest people in his travels. Right along with his career as a truck driver for many years which he carried on by his father, Ray, and 2 brothers, Don and Jim. Bill will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Bill is survived by: Nancy Kalinowoski; daughters, JoAnne Koivisto, Lynne Koivisto, and Tonya (Roger) Colby; sons, William Koivisto Jr, and Scott Koivisto; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters,Kathleen Koivisto, Betty (Ron) Hisek, Nancy (Steve) Sawicki, and Diane (Joseph) Jonasen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Eleanor (Erickson) Koivisto; daughter, Karen Ann; brothers, Donald, James, and Patrick; sisters, Jacquelyn (Morrie) McRae, Susan, and Patricia; and nephews, Joseph and Bradley Koivisto, and Albert Becker.
The warmth of a brother, father and friend (BFF) is not lost, as we will always love you dearly forever in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be May 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Spooner Funeral Home, in Spooner, Wis.
