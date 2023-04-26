William Joseph ‘Bill’ Presley
William Joseph “Bill”, “Billy Joe” “Daddy” Presley, age 85, of Chisholm, Minn., passed on to eternal life on Sunday morning April 23, 2023.
Bill was born June 10, 1937, in Knoxville, Tenn., to William Carl Presley and Addie Mae Romines Presley. He boarded and attended high school at Eastern Mennonite High School in Harrisonburg, Va., where he met the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Hertzler. They married on August 30, 1958, at the Warwick River Mennonite Church in Denbigh, Virginia and throughout the years lived in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Knoxville, Tennessee, Newport News, Virginia and Miami, Florida; eventually settling in Northern Minnesota in the Rauch/Silverdale area. Bill was a plumber/pipefitter by trade and travelled the country working on large construction sites in his youth. In his later years, he worked in the woods in Minnesota. He was a gifted builder and woodworker and passed those skills on to his sons.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Carolyn Presley; brother Richard Michael “Mike” Presley (Marjorie) of Knoxville, TN; daughters: Diann Harman (Keith) of Harrisonburg, VA; Susan White (Dale) of International Falls, MN; and Catherine Elmore (Scott) of Knoxville, TN; sons: Timothy Presley (Fae) of Skandia, MI; Alan Presley (Jennifer Feist) of Togo, MN; and Raymond Presley of Chisholm, MN; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Bill and Addie Mae Presley; one son, Father Joseph Michael Presley, IC; and one grandson, Derek Damon White.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, with luncheon to follow, at Living Stones Fellowship: 7530 Highway 5, Side Lake, MN 55871. Condolences can be sent to the family in c/o Mlaker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 15, Cook, MN 55723 or to Carolyn’s home.
