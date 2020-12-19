William J. Schmitz, 92, of Aurora, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Carefree Assisted Living in Babbitt, Minn.
William was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Pierre, S.D., to Joseph and Laura (Casey) Schmitz. He worked for Wood Conversion in Cloquet and later served in the US Army during WWII. Following his military service, he returned to Wood Conversion and was a self-employed trucker.
He married Ruth Cope and resided in rural Aurora. William worked for Erie Mining Company and retired from LTV Steel as a heavy equipment operator with 35 years of service.
He was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth; daughter, Laureen (Thomas) LeTourneau of Zumbrota; grandchildren, Loretta (Mark) Bickford, Richard (Michelle) Skerbitz, Bill (Carol) Skerbitz, Sharon (Krist) Whelon; and several great and great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer; brothers, Donald, Loren, and Willard; sister, Donna.
Funeral service for William will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec.21, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Aurora, with Pastor John Jacquart officiating. Current COVID mandates including wearing masks and social distancing will be necessary.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial with military honors accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard will be in the Rauha Cemetery in Palo.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.