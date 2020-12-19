William J. Schmitz, 92, of Aurora, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Carefree Assisted Living in Babbitt, Minn.

William was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Pierre, S.D., to Joseph and Laura (Casey) Schmitz. He worked for Wood Conversion in Cloquet and later served in the US Army during WWII. Following his military service, he returned to Wood Conversion and was a self-employed trucker.

He married Ruth Cope and resided in rural Aurora. William worked for Erie Mining Company and retired from LTV Steel as a heavy equipment operator with 35 years of service.

He was a member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth; daughter, Laureen (Thomas) LeTourneau of Zumbrota; grandchildren, Loretta (Mark) Bickford, Richard (Michelle) Skerbitz, Bill (Carol) Skerbitz, Sharon (Krist) Whelon; and several great and great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer; brothers, Donald, Loren, and Willard; sister, Donna.

Funeral service for William will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec.21, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Aurora, with Pastor John Jacquart officiating. Current COVID mandates including wearing masks and social distancing will be necessary.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial with military honors accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard will be in the Rauha Cemetery in Palo.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

