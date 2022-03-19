William J. Hirvela, 82, of Hibbing, died on March 15, 2022, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.
He was born in Hibbing on March 3, 1940, to George and Lillian (Brown) Hirvela. He graduated from Hibbing High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Bemidji State College and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Superior. He taught in Big Falls, Floodwood, and the St. Louis County schools. He was a co-owner of Bowser’s Bar and Restaurant. Willie was an excellent athlete. He developed many friendships as a pitcher on fast-pitch softball teams.
Willie was a member of the Minnesota Trappers Association and Minnesota Federation of Teachers. His hobbies were curling, hunting, fishing, and especially trapping. His family and friends will remember his razor-sharp sense of humor, inventive one-liners, and masterful storytelling. He was bigger than life, one of a kind, and lived his life exactly the way he wanted.
He is survived by his wife, Susie; daughter, Jacquelyn; sister, Jane (John) Marconett; and brother, George (Lee) Hirvela. He is also survived by nephews: Jason (Jenny) Panichi, Jess (Laura) Panichi, and George William Hirvela; and nieces Kim (Dan) Ford and Kerri (Ian) Heinen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian Angels for the care and compassion that was extended to Willie (Bill).
No funeral service will be held.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
