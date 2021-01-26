William Howard “Bill” Hovet, 62 of Virginia died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born Jan. 7, 1959, in Thief River Falls, the son of Bernard and Bernice (Frider) Hovet. The family lived in Thief River Falls, Hovland, Hibbing and Parkville prior to moving to Virginia in 1980. Bill was a graduate of Mountain Iron High School and the Eveleth Vocational Technical School. He was employed by US Steel Minntac and worked in the warehouse. He was a member of the Virginia Catholic Community, enjoyed collecting cars, and loved attending car shows and car club functions. He was a good son, brother and uncle; and will be sorely missed.
Bill is survived by his mother, Bernice Hovet of Virginia; brothers, Dale Hovet of Superior and Jim Hovet of Virginia; nieces and nephews, Tad (Claire Harvey) Hovet of Ashland, Daisy (Cory) Cartier of Duluth; great-nieces and nephews: Nova and Vice Hovet, and Cruz, Esme, and Iris Cartier; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: Bernard in 2017; and grandparents, Arnold and Julia Hovet.
A private family Mass will be held in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will be the Celebrant.
Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the family in c/o 1032 17th St. N., Virginia, MN 55792.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
