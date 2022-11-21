William Henry “Bill” Schirmer Jr.

William Henry ‘Bill’ Schirmer Jr.

July 1, 1937—November 17, 2022

To send flowers to the family of William Schirmer, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Nov 22
Gathering of Family and Friends
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home
2030 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Gathering of Family and Friends begins.
Nov 22
Memorial Service
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
12:00PM
Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home
2030 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries