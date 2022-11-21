William Henry ‘Bill’ Schirmer Jr.
July 1, 1937—November 17, 2022
William Henry ‘Bill’ Schirmer Jr.
July 1, 1937—November 17, 2022
William Henry “Bill” Schirmer Jr., age 85, of Hibbing, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in his sleep.
He was born July 1, 1937, in Hibbing, the son of William Henry and Adele (Johnson) Schirmer, Sr. and was a graduate of Hibbing High School, Class of 1957. Bill married Carol Ann Kosluchar on June 6, 1959. Bill was proudly a lifelong Hibbing resident. He was the longtime, successful owner of Schirmer Brothers Plumbing and Heating, and was a gifted Master Plumber. Bill was civically active, a founding member of the Trailblazers Snowmobile Club, a member of the Master Plumbers Association and other local clubs and institutions. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Vikings and the Gophers. He was an avid hunter from his Van Horn Hunting Camp of Cedar Valley. Bill’s cabin on Big Sturgeon was a lifelong passion.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Ann;’daughter, LeeAnn (James) Schirmer Smith of Inver Grove Heights; daughter-in-law, Sharon Stone Schirmer of Hibbing; sister, Marilyn Schirmer Steele of Duluth; grandchildren: Ryan Schirmer, Travis Schirmer, Avery Smith, Mairin Smith, Mason Smith, and Chloe Smith; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, William Schirmer III and Cary Schirmer; and brother, Robert Schirmer.
The Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing. Pastor Kevin Norton will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in the Hibbing Park—Maple Hill Cemetery.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.