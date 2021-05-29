William Earl Champlin, 84, of Mountain Iron, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
He was born May 17, 1936, in Grand Rapids to Melvin and Edith (Harrington) Champlin. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957 during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Diane L. Mathews on June 21, 1986. They lived in Aurora, Minn., then moved to Mountain Iron, where they presently live. William and Diane were married 24 years before William's passing. William worked at LTV on trains for 36 years, retiring in 1994.
He belonged to the American Legion in Virginia and was a soldier of the Salvation Army.
William is survived by his wife, Diane; children: Susie (Bruce) Wickland of Grand Rapids, Tammy Lynch of Coon Rapids, Karen of Coon Rapids, Mark Champlin of Florida, Gloria of Texas, Ensly, Sherri Tuey of Washington, Sandy Tuey (Richard) Gibbs of Childress, Texas, and Curtis Tuey of Amarillo, Texas; brother, James (Linda) Champlin of Proctor, Minn.; sister, Sherry (Earl) Rudduck of Calumet; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Jim Lynch; and one nephew.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
