William E. Pajunen passed away March 19, 2020.
He was born in Robbinsdale, Minn., on July 5, 1963.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Kitty Hawk and he was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer 3rd Class and was a Kitty Hawk Firefighter. In the Navy, Bill learned welding and worked as a welder for many years. He enjoyed living on the north end of Dewey Lake where he built his log cabin home. He loved cars, especially his Chevelle he drove home from California. He tinkered with many cars — scraping and trading his whole life. His other favorite hobby was being a drummer and he loved Ted Nugent — his favorite artist!
William is survived by brother, Jared “Marty” Johnson; and sister, Linda (Rich) Cockrell; niece, Rikki (Tom) Popsun; and two great-grandnieces, Anna and Megan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Smith; father, Robert Pajunen; and brother, Roy Pajunen.
Thank you to the many people who enjoyed talking with Bill – this was a real joy for him. He was kind, looked out for people and tried to help when and where he could.
Thank you to those those who helped us: Crubba & Barb, Clark, Jimmer, Terry & Roxanne, Pat, Shelly, Bill, Tom, Sheila & Dewey, Scotty & Nikki, Kim, the Helstroms, Rich, Rikki & Tom, Jeff, Roger & Donlee, St. Louis County Sheriffs, (the boys from Bemidji),
Private family service will be held at Chisholm Cemetery in the fall of 2021. Bill will be put to rest with his grandmother, father and brother.
