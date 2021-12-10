William C. Williams, 91, Buck Lake, Minn., formerly longtime resident of Elysian, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at his home on Buck Lake. He was born Nov. 4, 1930, to William Walter and Hannah (Clark) Williams in Elysian, Minn. William grew up in Elysian, Minn., where he farmed his entire career. He later moved to Buck Lake and had resided there for the past 28 years. William was a wonderful singer, and played the saxophone in his youth. He loved music, woodworking, and hunting and fishing in his younger days.
He is survived by his five children: Diana Alladin, Ronald Williams, and Sherry Williams, all of Elysian, Minn., Pamela Miller, Waterville, Minn., and Loren (Deborah) Williams, of Elysian, Minn.; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and the Beloved Buck Lake Angels: Sheri and John Clifton, Barb, “From the Bay”, Branum, Ron and Carrie Krick, Geri Petregnani, Paul and Nancy Stanina, and Ed and Barb Cafourek whose kindness and friendship enabled their 91 year old friend to continue to live in his soooo loved home on the lake.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Darrel Williams; son, Noel Williams; wife, Arlene (Volkman) Williams; parents; and his two sisters, Hazel Bucek and Irene Warner.
Per William’s request, there will be no services held at this time. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
