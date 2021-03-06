William C. ‘Bill’ Williams

Bill Williams, 82, of Babbitt, Minn., and White Bear Lake, Minn., ended his battle with cancer on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Aug. 5, 1938, in Eveleth, Minn.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Michelle “Mikki” (Alan Troske) Williams and Heather (Sonny) Tan; former spouses, Barbara Baker and Judy Williams; stepchildren, Randy Mester, Dana Mester and Carrie Larson; grandchildren: Maelea Tan, Makaio Tan, Aili Ridgers, Hailey Campbell and Joshua Larson; brother, Robert (Kori) Williams; nieces and nephews; partner, Roxie Stangeland and her family; and dear friends.
Bill’s family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude for everyone involved in Bill’s care in his final days at The Pillars Hospice Home & Lakeview Hospice; with their support, Bill’s last days were filled with comfort, compassion and dignity.
Please visit Bill’s memorial website https://heathertanslp.wixsite.com/walkingonsunshine, which includes many photos and stories of a life well lived as well as details about an upcoming celebration of Bill’s life to be held at a later date in the Twin Cities.
