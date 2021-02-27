Iron Range native, “Bill” Troland, passed away Dec.18, 2020, in the St. Cloud hospital; complications of pneumonia. He last resided in Monticello, Minn.
William Clarke Troland was born Nov. 8, 1944, in Minneapolis but spent his childhood years in Virginia, moving to Babbitt in 1954. Graduating from Babbitt High School in 1963, he was a well-known athlete who played baseball and was captain of his basketball and football teams, winning conference awards in both sports. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved duck hunting and fishing.
Apart from working at Reserve Mine in Babbitt, he became certified in drafting and moved to the Twin Cities area in the millwork industry, where he enjoyed a long career in project planning for major commercial projects.
William is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: daughter, Kari Christopherson (Mitch, Big Lake, Minn): Joshua, Kacy (Lara and Elise), Sarah (Mackenzie and Odin); daughter, Kathleen Hallaway (Minnetonka): Cassidy and Alison; son, Jason (Anita, Big Lake): Devin, Jayanna & Max.
He is also survived by siblings, Jim (Barbara, San Francisco), Carol Miller (Doug, Vancouver, Wash.), David (Kristin, Mountain Iron), as well as members of the Conner clan of Aitkin, Mike (Edee, Isle, Minn.), Randy (Merna, Eveleth), Greg (Aitkin), Bonnie Landy (Mike, Lebanon, Tenn.), and Kathy Gallatin (John, Aitkin).
Bill was predeceased by his wife, JoAnn (Leisdon); his parents, Caroline and Alfred Troland (Babbitt); grandparents, William and Gladys Conner (Virginia/Aitkin), uncle and aunt William Jr. and Dorothy Conner (Aitkin), and cousin, Kevin Conner (Aitkin).
No services were held; Bill opted for cremation through Cremation Society of Minnesota, LLC.
